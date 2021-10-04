Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Teenager Solimar Barnes On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help this evening to find a missing teenager on St. Thomas, authorities said.

Solimar Barnes, 15, has been missing for three days, family members told the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Barnes stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has a light complexion with brown eyes and red-colored hair. She has three dark marks on the left side of her face and three dark marks on her left arm.

Solimar Barnes was last seen on Saturday, October 2, in Savan, wearing blue jeans, a white blouse, and black Crocs

If you have seen Solimar, or if you know her whereabouts, please contact the Youth Investigation Bureau at (340) 774–2211 or 911.