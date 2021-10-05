Police Need Your Help To Find 2 Missing Teenagers On St. Thomas: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The VIPD is asking for the St. Thomas community’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Constance Brathwaite Phipps and 16-year-old K’Vante Brathwaite Phipps, who were last seen in Estate Wintberg yesterday, and who were each reported missing by family members.

Constance is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 254 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is colored red and blue. She has a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, short gray leggings and sandals.

K’Vante is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He also has a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue & black t-shirt with “Rich Royal” on the front, black short pants and red & white slippers.

If you have seen Constance Brathwaite Phipps and K’Vante Brathwaite Phipps, or if you know their whereabouts, please contact the Youth Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 or 911.