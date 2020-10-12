At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEntertainment NewsNational NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTerritorial AffairsTourism News

Puerto Rico Will Host Show’s First Spanish-Language New Year’s Eve Countdown

SAN JUAN — A Spanish-language countdown will be included for the first time in the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” show this year, the Puerto Rico governor announced Thursday.

The segment will be broadcast from Puerto Rico, where thousands are expected to gather at the island’s main convention center in the capital of San Juan, according to Governor Pedro Pierluisi.

The countdown will occur an hour ahead of the one in New York because Puerto Rico does not implement daylight saving time.

Officials said the event will cost an estimated $3.6 million and will be paid for with federal funds aimed at offsetting the blow of the pandemic. Pierluisi defended the use of those funds, saying it is an economic development event designed to promote Puerto Rico.

The ABC special is broadcast from Times Square in New York City. It is the show’s 50th anniversary.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

