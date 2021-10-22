St. John Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Shooting In Susannaborg

CRUZ BAY — A St. John man was arrested on a warrant Thursday evening and charged with attempted murder and related charges, authorities said.

Ezius M. Ashly, 21, of Calabash Boom, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, unauthorized use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, discharging or aiming Firearms, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Ashly was observed on video surveillance as a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in Susannaborg on September 16,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Ashly was set at $200,000 as per chart. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.