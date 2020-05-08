At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEducation NewsNational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

VIDOL Pairs With Rights Center For National Disability Employment Awareness

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Disability Rights Center of the VI (DRCVI) successfully hosts the first virtual Employer Recruitment Roundtable to observe National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM).

The theme for NDEAM 2021, “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion,” reflects the importance of ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to employment and community involvement during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four employers with numerous openings discussed their recruitment process, screening, and career advancement opportunities. This event featured employers such as The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas, Select Temp Staffing, Schneider Regional Medical Center, and Sion Farm Distillery/Mutiny Island Vodka.

NDEAM is held each October to commemorate the many and varied contributions of people with disabilities to America’s workplaces and economy. View the Webinar online by visiting the www.drcvi.org website.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

