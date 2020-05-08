VIDOL Pairs With Rights Center For National Disability Employment Awareness

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Disability Rights Center of the VI (DRCVI) successfully hosts the first virtual Employer Recruitment Roundtable to observe National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM).

The theme for NDEAM 2021, “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion,” reflects the importance of ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to employment and community involvement during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four employers with numerous openings discussed their recruitment process, screening, and career advancement opportunities. This event featured employers such as The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas, Select Temp Staffing, Schneider Regional Medical Center, and Sion Farm Distillery/Mutiny Island Vodka.

NDEAM is held each October to commemorate the many and varied contributions of people with disabilities to America’s workplaces and economy. View the Webinar online by visiting the www.drcvi.org website.