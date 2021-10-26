At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Woman Tells Police Man Kidnapped Her In Car Then Raped Her In Altona: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a woman reported that she was kidnapped off a street in St. Thomas and then driven by car to a “dark area” near Frenchtown and raped.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of a rape victim at the Schneider Regional Medical Center at 4:01 a.m. Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

According to the police report, a 21-year-old female victim was on Guttets Gade when an unknown Black male — short hair, muscular built, with a dark complexion — forced her into a gray four-door vehicle, drove her to a dark area in Altona where she was raped.

“The victim was then let go and able to walk to her residence where she notified her family about the rape,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

