83-Year-Old St. Thomas Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Bella Vista Hotel: VIPD

CHARGED: Joseph E. Hodge, 83, of Frenchman’s Bay in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was charged after a sexual assault on a woman at a Long Bay-area hotel last month, authorities said.

Joseph E. Hodge, 83, of Frenchman’s Bay, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Hodge is accused of the unlawful entry and sexual contact of a female staying at Bella Vista Hotel on October 30,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima.

Hodge was released on a $35,000 appearance bond pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

