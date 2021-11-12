DPNR BEACH ADVISORY: 4 Beaches Fail Water Quality Testing In The Territory

CHRISTIANSTED — The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the Territory by sampling for Enterococci, Bacteria and Turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

DPNR performed water quality analysis at 35 designated beaches throughout the territory during the week of November 8 – November 12, 2021. The following beaches meet water quality standards and are considered safe for swimming and fishing:

The following beaches do not meet the water quality standards because they exceed the established Enterococci Bacteria threshold and therefore are not considered to be safe for swimming or fishing:

Bluebeard’s Beach on St. Thomas

Shoy’s and Princess (Condo Row) on St. Croix

Cruz Bay on St. John.

Please note: Samples were not collected at the following beaches:

Morningstar Beach on St. Thomas

Honeymoon Beach on Water Island.

Therefore, the water quality at these beaches is unknown.

All persons should be aware that storm water runoff may also contain contaminants or pollutants harmful to human health, and therefore, should avoid areas of storm water runoff (i.e. guts, puddles, and drainage basins) or any area that appears discolored or has foul odors. DPNR will continue to monitor impacted areas and waters.

For additional information regarding water quality call the Division of Environmental Protection at 773-1082 in St. Croix or 774-3320 in St. Thomas.