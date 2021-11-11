Police Need Your Help To Find Jediah Lockhart Wanted For Attempted Murder

KINGSHILL — Police need your help today to find a St. Croix man wanted for attempted murder, rape and burglary, authorities said.

Jediah Lockhart, 36, is wanted for attempted murder, first-degree rape, and third-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said..

Lockhart ia a Black male, who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, 139 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and dark complexion –

He is known to frequent the Castle Burke and Catherine’s Rest areas of St. Croix, especially the Klub Karma strip club and Tipsy Iguana establishments.

If you have seen Jediah Lockhart, or if you know his whereabouts, please contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this press release are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.