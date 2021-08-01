‘Made in the USVI’ Site Gives World A Peek At USVI Culture, Art, Entrepreneurship

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority (USVIEDA) announces that the Enterprise Zone Commission (EZC), an entity of the VIEDA, launched the “Made in the USVI” website at www.madeintheusvi.com, a digital entrance into U.S. Virgin Islands’ rich culture and history reflected through the innovative work of USVI small manufacturers and artisans.

Featuring more than six categories of products made in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), this website provides easy access to products representing USVI culture and/or heritage: scented candles; USVI-themed stone coasters; home decor with painted cultural images and historic sites; and paintings and sculptures.

Other items include notecards and photographs of iconic USVI sites; mahogany dishes; USVI-themed t-shirts and jewelry; books on USVI history and culture; children’s books and cookbooks; local seasonings and teas; body care products and much more.

“The ‘Made in the USVI’ initiative originated in 2018 by the EZC, in partnership with the Virgin Islands Council on the Arts, to assist local, licensed small manufacturers and artisans with increasing their opportunities for business exposure and growth locally and outside the Territory. This is in addition to – or in the absence of – a physical store for their products,” said EZC Managing Director Nadine T. Marchena Kean.

Launched in Spring 2021, several businesses are featured on the website funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration through a federal grant from the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP). The goal is to make these products available worldwide.

“The ‘Made in the USVI’ website is part of the EZC’s commitment to engaging USVI residents and their global neighbors to USVI culture, history and art; and the creative work of our entrepreneurs. Individuals can embrace the USVI’s talent and entrepreneurial spirit from anywhere in the world, and we’re excited about sharing what the USVI has to offer,” added Mrs. Marchena Kean.

To shop for these products, visit the “Made in the USVI” website at www.madeintheusvi.com. To follow “Made in the USVI” on social media, visit https://www.facebook.com/madeintheusvi/.