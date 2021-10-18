At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEnvironmental NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Queen Conch Season Re-Opened In The Territory On Monday: DPNR

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources announces to the public that the annual queen conch season began on Monday for the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John Districts.

Harvesting of queen conch is allowed from November 1 and will remain open until midnight, May 31, 2022, or until the 50,000 lb. quota per district is reached, whichever comes first, according to Oriol.

In addition, no harvest or possession of Vermilion, Black, Silk, or Blackfin Snapper is permitted from October 1 to December 31 in the St. Thomas/St. John district. St. Croix is exempt from the seasonal closure for these species in territorial waters.

Oriol asks for everyone’s cooperation to protect Virgin for the present and future benefit of the people of the Virgin
Islands.

For more information about queen conch or other fishing regulations, please contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife at 773-1082 in St. Croix and 775-6762 in St. Thomas or the Division of Environmental Enforcement at 773-5774 in St.
Croix and 775-6762 in St. Thomas.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

