Queen Conch Season Re-Opened In The Territory On Monday: DPNR

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources announces to the public that the annual queen conch season began on Monday for the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John Districts.

Harvesting of queen conch is allowed from November 1 and will remain open until midnight, May 31, 2022, or until the 50,000 lb. quota per district is reached, whichever comes first, according to Oriol.

In addition, no harvest or possession of Vermilion, Black, Silk, or Blackfin Snapper is permitted from October 1 to December 31 in the St. Thomas/St. John district. St. Croix is exempt from the seasonal closure for these species in territorial waters.

Oriol asks for everyone’s cooperation to protect Virgin for the present and future benefit of the people of the Virgin

Islands.

For more information about queen conch or other fishing regulations, please contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife at 773-1082 in St. Croix and 775-6762 in St. Thomas or the Division of Environmental Enforcement at 773-5774 in St.

Croix and 775-6762 in St. Thomas.