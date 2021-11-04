U.S. Virgin Islands Confirms 82nd COVID-19 Death Happened On St. Croix: VIDOH

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Health Department has said that a 59-year-old St. Croix man is the 82nd person to die from COVID-19 in the territory.

The announcement came just eight days after the department notified the public that a 77-year-old woman on St. Croix had died of the disease, the 81st casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has claimed the lives of 33 people on St. Croix, 46 on St. Thomas and three on St. John.

Health officials urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, noting it can prevent severe illness and death.

To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers at the Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse on St. Croix and at the Health Department’s Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.

To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.