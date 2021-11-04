Social Security Can Help You Start Or Return To Work

If you rely on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits and want to start or return to work, we can help.

Ticket to Work (Ticket) is a program that supports career development for SSDI beneficiaries who want to work and progress toward financial independence. The Ticket program is free and voluntary. Learn more about the Ticket to Work program at www.ssa.gov/work or call the Ticket to Work Help Line at 1-866-968-7842 or 1-866-833-2967 (TTY) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

If you receive Social Security disability benefits in Puerto Rico or US Virgin Islands and are interested in giving yourself the opportunity to return to work at your own pace and without fear, please call the Movement to Achieve Independent Living (MAVI, for its Spanish acronyms) at 787-758-7901. If you reside in Puerto Rico, we also recommend you call the Program for the Protection and Defense for Beneficiaries of Social Security Disability (PABBS) at 787-725-2333.

Your job isn’t just a source of income — it can be a vehicle to independence or the beginning step to fulfilling your dreams. Let our Ticket to Work program help you achieve your goals.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not receive visitors at our field office except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov. You could also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator/