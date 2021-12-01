1 Male Shot Near Commercial Condo Complex In Bovoni Monday Night: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — One male was injured after a shooting near a commercial condominium complex in Bovoni on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to Estate Bovoni (vicinity of Lima Plaza) following a report of shots fired and possible male gunshot victim at 6:23 p.m. Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers located the victim who was transported via ambulance and treated for gunshot wounds to the leg at the Schneider Regional Medical Center, according to the VIPD.

Detectives are urging anyone with information regarding this shooting to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5572, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.