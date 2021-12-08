As Violence In Haiti Spikes, Aid Groups Struggle To Help

PORT-AU-PRINCE — A spike in violence has deepened hunger and poverty in Haiti while hindering the very aid organizations combating those problems in a country whose government struggles to provide basic services.

Few relief workers are willing to speak on the record about the cuts — perhaps worried about drawing attention following the October kidnapping of 17 people from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries — 12 of whom remain held hostage.

But several confirmed, without giving details, that they had sent some staff out of the country and have been forced to temporarily cut back aid operations.

FILE – Barbecue, the leader of the “G9 and Family” gang, shouts slogans with his gang members after giving a speech, as he leads a march against kidnapping through La Saline neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 22, 2021. Barbecue, a former policeman, fancies himself a man of the people and an enemy of the elite. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Gang-related kidnappings and shootings have prevented aid groups from visiting parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and beyond where they had previously distributed food, water and other basic goods.

A severe shortage of fuel also has kept agencies from operating at full capacity.

“It’s just getting worse in every way possible,” said Margarett Lubin, Haiti director for CORE, a U.S. nonprofit organization.

“You see the situation deteriorating day after day, impacting life at every level,” Lubin said, adding that aid organizations have gone into “survival mode.”

Few places in the world are so dependent on aid groups as Haiti, a nation frequently called “the republic of NGOs.” Billions of dollars in aid have been poured through hundreds – by some estimates several thousand – of aid groups even as the government has grown steadily weaker and less effective.

FILE – Authorities pose for a group photo in front of the portrait of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise at at the National Pantheon Museum during his memorial service in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Moise was assassinated on July 7 at his home. Less than a dozen elected officials are currently representing a country of more than 11 million people. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, File)

Shortly after the July 7 assassination of the president, Prime Minister Ariel Henry assumed leadership of a country still trying to regain political stability. Nearly all the seats in parliament are vacant and there’s no firm date yet for long-delayed elections, though Henry said he expects them early next year.

Less than a dozen elected officials are currently representing a country of more than 11 million people.

And in the streets, the gangs hold power.

More than 460 kidnappings have been reported by Haiti’s National Police so far this year, more than double what was reported last year, according to the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti.

The agency said Haitians are “living in hell under the yoke of armed gangs. Rapes, murders, thefts, armed attacks, kidnappings continue to be committed daily, on populations often left to fend for themselves in disadvantaged and marginalized neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince and beyond.”

FILE – A boy crouches to avoid the camera as he runs past the body of a man killed during clashes between police and gang members, in the Martissant neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 2, 2021. The violence in the Martissant neighborhood forced the aid group Doctors Without Borders in August to close an emergency clinic that had served the community for 15 years. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

The agency added: “Without being able to access these areas under the control of gangs, we are far from knowing and measuring the extent of these abuses and what Haitians really experience on a daily basis…

“Humanitarian actors have also limited their interventions due to the security risks to their staff and access challenges,” it added.

FILE – People look into the window of a police vehicle carrying the bodies of two people killed in a shootout with police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 8, 2021. According to Police Chief Leon Charles, the two dead are suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Shortly after the July 7 assassination of the president, Prime Minister Ariel Henry assumed leadership of a country still trying to regain political stability. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, File)

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON/The Associated Press