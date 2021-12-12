Senator Francis Heyliger Voices Concern Over Crowley’s Departure

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Senator Alma Francis Heyliger on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, expressed heightened concern when learning of the suspension of services by Crowley Shipping to the Leeward Islands and other our neighboring islands in the Caribbean. Crowley is one of the major shipping companies in the territory.

“What concerns me is the timing of this announcement,” Senator Francis Heyliger said. “Many of our residents send their goods throughout the Caribbean to their families and loved ones. This is a traditional practice that will severely impact those who rely on the services that Crowley offered in the past.”

It was rumored that the company would pull its operations out of the United States Virgin Islands in November 2021. However, the company has not notified the Virgin Islands Port Authority of any intention to cease operations in the Virgin Islands. In fact, in July 2021, Crowley renewed its operating agreement with the Port Authority and it was approved.

Francis Heyliger expressed an optimistic view on the situation, “this is a great opportunity for local business owners in the industry to expand their operations and take advantage of this new void that is created as we speak. I am still concerned about those businesses that depend on that service for their business operations, especially those that move more than container load.” she said.

Other businesses like Tropical Shipping, Beep Business Services, and Dominica Cargo are ready to capitalize on the opportunity to fill the void. “After 50 years of serving the people of Islands it is sad to see Crowley discontinue those much-needed services,” Senator Francis Heyliger said.