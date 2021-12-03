BVI Boat Captain Who Threw Cell Phone Off Boat To Avoid Illegal Alien Smuggling Charge Gets No Jail Time

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A BVI boat captain who was caught smuggling illegal aliens into the U.S. Virgin Islands has been given no jail time by a federal judge after pleading guilty to a lesser included charge.

Juwon Potter, 25, of Road Town, Tortola, was sentenced to one year probation and ordered to pay $2,000 for illegally entering the United States, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

Potter was tried for destruction of evidence, illegally bringing in an undocumented noncitizen and illegally entering the United States, Shappert said.

The BVI native cleverly thwarted the federal investigation into his alien smuggling in part by simply throwing his cell phone overboard when it was boarded by federal agents.

According to court documents and evidence presented a trial, Potter was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Marine Interdiction agents (MIA) and a special agent from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) during marine patrol of the waters between St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands and Norman Island, British Virgin Islands.

Potter was the captain of a vessel traveling away from Coral Bay, St. John just before dusk. The defendant could not produce any personal identification or documentation for his vessel, nor could he explain his presence in U.S. waters.

The Tortola native indicated that he was returning to the British Virgin Islands and drifted into U.S. waters when his vessel had engine trouble. During the vessel inspection, the defendant was asked if he had a phone. The defendant unlocked his phone and handed it to the agents. Upon examining the phone, the HSI special agent observed a Whatsapp text message exchange between the defendant and an unknown individual. In the text exchange, the agent saw photos of two males and a message sent from the defendant stating, “just the two men?” and “send 2000 WU to Juwon Potter.”

Potter was arrested for illegal migrant smuggling.

An agent placed the defendant’s phone on a work bench attached to the center console of the CBP vessel. The defendant was in the act of being moved to a seat behind the work bench in order to return to shore when he lunged for the phone and threw it overboard.

The agent heard a splash and saw the phone’s illuminated screen sink beneath the surface of the water. Subsequent to Potter’s arrest, CBP agents detained an undocumented noncitizen male matching the photo

(wearing the same clothes) that the agent saw on the defendant’s phone.

A federal jury acquitted Potter of destruction of evidence and alien smuggling and returned a guilty

verdict for illegally entering the United States.

This case was investigated by HSI and CBP and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office

for the District of the Virgin Islands.