Contant Knolls Man With Illegal Gun Surprised By Shakedown Christmas Eve

CHARGED: Leroy Cornelius, 44, of Contant Knolls in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was found with an unregistered gun in his home during a police operation on Christmas Eve morning, authorities said.

Leroy Cornelius 44, of Contant Knolls, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. and charged with constructive possession of an unlicensed firearm, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Members of the VIPD Special Operations Bureau, K-9 Unit, Special Response Team, Criminal Investigation Bureau and Forensics Unit executed a Search Warrant on a residence in Contant Knolls, according to the VIPD.

“During the execution of the warrant, a loaded handgun was discovered. Cornelius was arrested as a result,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Cornelius was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

