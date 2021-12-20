At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. John NewsSuperior Court News

Enighed Contant Man Captured On Video Surveillance Arrested For Stabbing: VIPD

CHARGED: Gregory B. Louis, Jr., 26, of Enighed Contant in St. John

CRUZ BAY — A St. John man who was allegedly captured on surveillance video stabbing another individual surrendered to police without incident this weekend, authorities said.

Gregory B. Louis, Jr., 26, of Enighed Contant was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Friday and charged with third-degree assault, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from a stabbing incident that occurred “outside of an establishment on Prince Street, Cruz Bay on December 8,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

“Although the victim did not cooperate with police, the incident was captured on surveillance video,” according to Derima.

Bail for Louis was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

