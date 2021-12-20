Enighed Contant Man Captured On Video Surveillance Arrested For Stabbing: VIPD

CRUZ BAY — A St. John man who was allegedly captured on surveillance video stabbing another individual surrendered to police without incident this weekend, authorities said.

Gregory B. Louis, Jr., 26, of Enighed Contant was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Friday and charged with third-degree assault, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from a stabbing incident that occurred “outside of an establishment on Prince Street, Cruz Bay on December 8,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

“Although the victim did not cooperate with police, the incident was captured on surveillance video,” according to Derima.

Bail for Louis was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.