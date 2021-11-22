At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsGovernment House NewsHealth News

Health Says Dr. Luis Amaro Is Officially Out As CEO Of Schneider Medical Center

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Health issued a two-paragraph prepared statement stating that Dr. Luis Amaro was no longer the CEO of the Schneider Regional Medical Center & Hospital.

Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion forwarded an unsigned “press release” from the Government Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation saying that it had formally accepted Amaro’s forced resignation.

“The GHHFC Board voted to accept the resignation of Dr Luis Amaro as Interim CEO of SRMC effective December 2, 2021,” the statement said. “The Board thanks him for his service as Interim CEO. Attorney Tina Comissiong, present Legal Counsel of SRMC, will serve as the Interim CEO until the permanent CEO is named. Ms. Dyma Williams continues to serve as Interim CEO of JFLH.”

The Board said it expects to name new CEOs within a few weeks.

