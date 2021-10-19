At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

St. Thomas Woman Pleads Out After Bitch-Slapping Incident In Ottley Post Office

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas woman who bumped into a customer while leaving a post office — only to return a couple minutes later to bitch-slap her in a post office line — was given no time in jail after a guilty plea to a lesser included charge, authorities said.

Chantelle Grant pleaded guilty today to “engaging in disorderly conduct on United States Postal Service property” and was sentenced to two years’ probation, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

According to court documents, Grant retrieved a package from the Ottley Post Office in St. Thomas on June 22, 2021. As she was leaving the post office, she bumped into another woman, and then left the building.

“A few minutes later, Chantelle Grant returned to the building, ran towards the woman she had bumped into minutes before, and punched the woman in the face,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a prepared statement.

The CCTV video surveillance showed that after Grant left the building, she returned less than two minutes later, ran across the post office lobby, and struck the female victim in the face.

Grant was then seen leaving the building, entering her car, and driving away.

Grant was charged with creating a disturbance on postal property in violation of 39 C.F.R. § 232.1(e), 18 U.S.C. §3061, and 39 U.S.C. §401 which carried a maximum penalty of 30 days imprisonment, up to a $5,000.00 fine, or both.

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Sleeper prosecuted the case.

