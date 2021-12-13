Hospital CEO Says Vaccines Are Best Bet To Reduce Health Risks From COVID-19

DIAMOND RUBY — The Juan F. Luis Hospital encourages community members and tourists to continue to implement precautionary measures during the holiday season in order to avoid exposure to COVID-19 and its variants.

“The risk of exposure to, and infection of COVID-19 and its variants is still a high priority internally within the walls of our hospital,” Dyma Williams, the JFL CEO said. “The potential risk for our residents to be exposed to COVID-19 is elevated as a result of increased travel and visitors during the holiday season. We strongly encourage vigilance in hygiene and social distancing, especially during holiday gatherings and social events. ”

Williams said that “the best preventative measures continue to be social distancing and vaccination.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “Research on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in real-world conditions is reassuring vaccine effectiveness studies provide a growing body of evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines offer similar protection in real-world conditions as they have in clinical trial settings, reducing the risk of COVID-19, including severe illness by 90 percent or more among people who are fully vaccinated.

“In addition to providing protection against COVID-19, there is increasing evidence that COVID-19 vaccines also provide protection against COVID-19 infections without symptoms (asymptomatic infections). COVID-19 vaccination can reduce the spread of disease overall, helping protect people around you.”

According to the American Medical Association, more than 96 percent of medical doctors in the United States have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.