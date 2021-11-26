At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

New York City Man With 3 Pounds Of Marijuana In Luggage Convicted Today

·
0 0 2 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A New York man was convicted of smuggling over three pounds of marijuana on a flight to St. Thomas, authorities said.

Christopher Dunn, resident of New York City, was convicted today for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on February 11, 2021, Christopher Dunn arrived at the Cyril E. King airport on an inbound flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport, on board Delta Airlines flight 635. While conducting an inbound inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered a green leafy material in the contents of Dunn’s carry-on luggage.

CBP officers then proceeded to escort Dunn to secondary inspection. Once in secondary inspection, officers conducted a thorough search of Dunn’s carry-on bags and discovered inside three vacuum sealed bags of marijuana. In total, Dunn had 1.37 kilograms of marijuana.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations and CBP. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Natasha Baker and Juan Albino, and is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Dunn will be sentenced at a later date.

Tags:
Previous post

St. Croix Woman Gets 1.5 Years In Prison For Stealing $83K In Tax Fraud Case

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *