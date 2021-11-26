New York City Man With 3 Pounds Of Marijuana In Luggage Convicted Today

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A New York man was convicted of smuggling over three pounds of marijuana on a flight to St. Thomas, authorities said.

Christopher Dunn, resident of New York City, was convicted today for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on February 11, 2021, Christopher Dunn arrived at the Cyril E. King airport on an inbound flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport, on board Delta Airlines flight 635. While conducting an inbound inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered a green leafy material in the contents of Dunn’s carry-on luggage.

CBP officers then proceeded to escort Dunn to secondary inspection. Once in secondary inspection, officers conducted a thorough search of Dunn’s carry-on bags and discovered inside three vacuum sealed bags of marijuana. In total, Dunn had 1.37 kilograms of marijuana.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations and CBP. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Natasha Baker and Juan Albino, and is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Dunn will be sentenced at a later date.