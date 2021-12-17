Orange Grove Man Held On Domestic Violence Charge After Assault: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man is being held without bail after police said he brutalized his girlfriend.

Vernon Sackey, Jr., 23, of Orange Grove, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Thursday and charged with simple assault & battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Sackey shared an apartment with the female victim who reported him entering their apartment on December 8, and assaulting her, causing visible injuries, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

“Sackey, after evading police capture following the incident, eventually turned himself in and was placed under arrest,” Derima said.

Sackey was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections without bail, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence statutes, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.