Puerto Rican Music Producer Flow La Movie Dies In Dominican Plane Crash

SANTO DOMINGO A private jet crashed minutes after taking off outside Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing all nine people on board, including Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, according to the airline and airport operator.

The small plane was attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Florida when it crashed on Wednesday. The Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández is better known as Flow La Movie. The aircraft’s operating company reported the crash. Helidosa Aviation Group said on its Twitter account that the Gulfstream jet was carrying two crew members and seven passengers.

The plane had departed from El Higüero airport for Orlando, Florida, shortly before seeking to land at Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital, Santo Domingo, the company said. The company gave no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash.

FlightRadar24.com posted a map of the plane’s flight path:

A Gulfstream IV operated by @HelidosaGroup has crashed during a landing attempt at Santo Domingo Las Americas International Airport (SDQ). Because of the accident the airport is closed for take offs and landings.https://t.co/eOCI0D2yJLhttps://t.co/DPHo3dM46J pic.twitter.com/wxaGHD6Yot — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 15, 2021

The airport shut down operations after the accident, canceling hundreds of flights.

Hernández, 38, also known as Flow La Movie, produced Urban Latin songs such as “Te Boté” sung Bad Bunny and Ozuna. He also produced “La Jeepeta” by Nio Garcia, Brray and Juanka and “Wow Remix,” in which artists Bryant Myers, Arcangel, Nicky Jam, El Alfa and Darell participated.

Helidosa Aviation said Hernandez was accompanied by six relatives and colleagues. It identified them as Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, Keilyan Hernandez, Hayden Hernandez, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Melendez Jimenez and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva. The crew members were Luis Alberto Eljuri and Víctor Emilio Herrera, the company said.

J Balvin was among several artists who paid tribute to Hernandez on social media.

“José Ángel THANK YOU FOR YOUR VIBRA ALTA ALWAYS !! Rest in peace,” Balvin wrote in Spanish on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXhcHT2rA2v/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4feed0c8-fa5a-46b3-b981-92a972b19577