SBA USVI Wants Nominations For Entrepreneurs For 2022 National Awards

CHRISTIANSTED — Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Businessperson of the Year” for 2022? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.

The U.S. Small Business Administration and the SBA Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands District are accepting nominations for national and local awards to be presented as part of National Small Business Week 2022, including the coveted Small Business Person of the Year award.

Visit SBA’s dedicated website www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination. Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands District nomination guidelines and district awards categories can be found online here. Nominations are being accepted for:

Puerto Rico & US Virgin Islands District Small Business Week Categories:

Small Businessperson of the Year

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Local Awards:

Veteran-Owned Business of the Year

Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year

Family-Owned Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

(Use SBA Form 3315 for local award nominations only)

“National Small Business Week celebrates entrepreneurs, especially those who have excelled under difficulties throughout the past two years. I encourage all small businesses to apply to share their story of resiliency, retooling and recovery. By recognizing our U.S. Virgin Islands small businesses, we encourage growth in our entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said SBA District Director Josue E. Rivera.



“A National Small Business Week award is one of the highest honors for small business achievement. Visit our website http://www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria and guidelines for submitting a nomination. We look forward to your nomination and wish you the best of luck,” added SBA Senior Area Manager Wayne Huddleston, who also advised that self-nominations are accepted and encouraged.

All nominations must be received by the District office by electronic submission ONLY to the district’s Box.com account, no later 3:00 p.m. on January 11, 2022. Per SOP, award winners who have previously won an award can not be considered for a period of three (3) years.

To obtain information or receive a copy of the National/Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands District Office Nomination Guidelines, please contact PuertoRico_DO@sba.gov and/or visit Puerto Rico & USVI DO NSBW supplemental memorandum (sba.gov)