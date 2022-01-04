Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Missing Vega Baja Swimmer In Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard air and surface units suspended the search for a 21-year-old man Tuesday in the island’s northern coast just off “Los Tubos” Beach in Manati.

Still missing Elias Espino Rosado from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, last seen being pulled out to sea by the strong currents while swimming Sunday afternoon just off “Los Tubos” Beach.

“Suspending a search knowing someone is still missing is one of the most difficult decisions,” said Lt. Cmdr. Alberto Martinez, Coast Guard Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for this case. “We hope and pray the family and loved ones of Elias Espino find strength and closure during this most difficult time, and commend our air and surface crews and all the multi-agency rescue teams and personnel working this case.”

Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a call at 6:50 p.m. Sunday from a local officer who initially reported the incident to the Coast Guard.



Throughout the three-day search, Coast Guard and local rescue units conducted a combined effort of six air and and three surface searches, covering approximately 160 square nautical miles.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search were:

MH-60T Jayhawk from Air Station Borinquen

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos, a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico

45-foot Response Boat Medium from Station San Juan

Anyone who may have seen or with information on the possible whereabouts of Elias Espino is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.