California Woman Flagged As Fugitive For Grand Theft Auto At St. Thomas Airport

CHARGED: Alicia Alcala – also known as Alicia Long Puertas, age 46 of Diamond Bar in California

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A California woman was flagged at the St. Thomas airport by federal officials as a fugitive from justice for grand theft auto, authorities said.

Alicia Alcala – also known as Alicia Long Puertas, age 46 of Diamond Bar, California – was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as a fugitive from justice, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Alcala – who is wanted in Florida for failure to appear on a grand theft vehicle charge – was detained at the Cyril E. King Airport by U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents and turned over to VIPD detectives.

Bail for Alcala was set at $5000. Unable to post bail, she was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending her extradition hearing.

VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives arrested and charged Alcala, according to VIPD spokesman Toby Derima.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

