Feds Had To Shoot Out BVI Boat Captain’s Engine To Get Him To Stop

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A BVI national was arrested on December 28, 2021, in St. Thomas on a criminal charge related to his failure to stop his vessel when ordered to do so by United States Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine (“CBP-AMO”) agents.

According to court documents, William Malone of Road Town, Tortola was operating a vessel in Coral Bay, St. John on December 28, 2021. CBP-AMO agents activated their blue lights and sirens to stop Malone’s vessel, and verbally ordered him to stop the vessel. but Malone did not comply.

Agents filed several warning rounds and, when Malone did not stop, fired a disabling round into his engine.

Malone then turned off the engine, after traveling for a short distance.

Malone is charged with failure to heave to, under 18 U.S.C. §2237(a)(1). If convicted, Malone faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

CBP-AMO and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Sleeper is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

