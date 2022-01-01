Shopper Shot In Glitter’s Jewelry Store Robbery Dies ‘During Medical Treatment’

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The female shopper who was shot in the chest at Glitter’s Fine Jewelry on December 4 when it was stormed by three armed men has died “while receiving medical treatment,” authorities said today.

Gregorianna Julien, 56, “succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical treatment,” the Virgin Islands Police Department said in a 4:44 a.m. press release.

“The cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined following an autopsy,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Police have to await the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death before a decision can be made on whether to upgrade charges to murder, according to Derima.

Police arrested and charged Miciah Cozier, 18, of Estate Mandahl, in the attempted robbery of Glitter’s Fine Jewelry store at Havensight Mall on December 17. Three minors — all under age 18 and who by law cannot be identified unless bound over as adults — were also arrested at that time.

CHARGED: Miciah Cozier, 18 of Estate Mandahl in St. Thomas.

Julien was one of two people shot in the Havensight Mall jewelry store attempted robbery last month. A security guard who was shot in the stomach was said by police to be recovering well. Police had previously said Julien was recovering well also.

Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George and acting Police Commissioner Ray Martinez, who announced the arrests at a press briefing, said Cozier and his three minor accomplices face several changes including attempted murder; two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery; second-degree robbery kidnapping, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of mayhem, unlawful entry, two counts of carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, first-degree grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts possession of an unlicensed firearm within 100 feet of a public housing community and conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Julien, was an active member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church USVI in Anna’s Retreat in St. Thomas.

“My husband is 66 years old and has been a responsible gun owner for years,” Mariann Groshans said. “When we moved to the island it took him almost 1 year to get 1 gun after an extensive background check and a home inspection. Where are these kids getting these weapons? They need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

“What were the ages of the minors? Since there is now a murder, the minors must be charged as adults,” Patrick Deery said from St. Thomas.

“Our most sincere and deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of our dear sister in Christ, Gregorianna Julien,” the church said on its Facebook page Sunday. “She will be missed by her EBC family and so many more.”

