Taxi Driver Gun-Butted In Vicious Armed Carjacking At Whispering Hills: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A taxi driver told police he was viciously gun-butted before being carjacked and robbed in Estate Donoe on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to the Whispering Hills housing development in Estate Donoe to investigate a carjacking at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The unnamed male victim in the incident reported to police that he provided taxi service to a male from Long Bay to Whispering Hills, according to the VIPD.

“He was instructed to take the male to a dead-end road, where another masked male came from the bushes armed with a handgun,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim was assaulted with the firearm, and was made to exit his vehicle and give up his mobile phone.”

The masked male and the passenger left the area in the vehicle, a white 2007 Toyota Corolla., according to Derima.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5608, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.

Kilolo Kijakazi: Acting Commissioner of Social Security On Agency Re-Entry

