Kilolo Kijakazi: Acting Commissioner of Social Security On Agency Re-Entry

WASHINGTON — “I am very pleased to share that we have successfully reached agreement with our three labor unions on our reentry plan.

This will be a significant step toward improving access to our services as we implement this plan.

I want to thank our labor representatives for working with management to achieve this outcome, which will help us better serve the public.

I also want to thank the public and our employees for their patience during this unprecedented time.

I know the public will have questions about what this means to them.

For now, you should continue to reach us online at www.socialsecurity.gov or by calling our National 800 Number or your local office. We will let you know when we are able to restore additional services.”

Kilolo Kijakazi, Comisionada Interina del Seguro Social, comenta sobre el reingreso a las oficinas del Seguro Social

«Me complace mucho compartir que hemos alcanzado con éxito un acuerdo con nuestros tres sindicatos sobre nuestro plan de reingreso.

Esto será un paso significativo para mejorar el acceso a nuestros servicios a medida que implementemos este plan.

Quiero agradecer a nuestros representantes sindicales por haber colaborado con la administración para lograr este resultado, que nos ayudará a prestar un mejor servicio al público.

También quiero agradecer al público y a nuestros empleados por su paciencia durante este tiempo sin precedentes.

Sé que el público tendrá preguntas sobre lo que esto significa para ellos.

Por ahora, deben seguir comunicándose con nosotros por internet en www.segurosocial.gov o llamando a nuestro número nacional 800 o a su oficina local. Les informaremos cuándo podamos restablecer servicios adicionales».