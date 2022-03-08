8th Grader At Sion Farm Parochial School Wins 49th Annual Territorial Spelling Bee

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Education congratulates Shadya Coureur, 8th grade, Free Will Baptist Christian School, winner of the 49th Annual Territorial Spelling Bee held on March 24 at the Free Will Baptist Christian School on St. Croix.

Shadya won the 17-round competition by correctly spelling the word “bumptious.”

She will represent the USVI at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC in June,