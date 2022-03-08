At VIFreepBreaking NewsEducation NewsNational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

8th Grader At Sion Farm Parochial School Wins 49th Annual Territorial Spelling Bee

SPELLING BEE WINNER: Shadya Coureur, an 8th grader at the Free Will Baptist Christian School in Estate Sion Farm on St. Croix.

CHRISTIANSTED The Virgin Islands Department of Education congratulates Shadya Coureur, 8th grade, Free Will Baptist Christian School, winner of the 49th Annual Territorial Spelling Bee held on March 24 at the Free Will Baptist Christian School on St. Croix.

Shadya won the 17-round competition by correctly spelling the word “bumptious.”

She will represent the USVI at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC in June,

