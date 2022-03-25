Fire Personnel Rescue Motorists Trapped In Vehicles After 2 Separate Accidents

CHRISTIANSTED – Fire personnel responded to two vehicle rescue incidents on St. Croix on Wednesday, the Office of the Governor said.

At approximately 11:26 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to Northshore Road to the scene of the first incident that left a motorist pinned between their vehicle’s steering wheel and floorboard after the vehicle struck a utility pole.

Using specialized tools, firefighters and St. Croix Rescue members extricated the motorist from the vehicle.

First responders from the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and St. Croix Rescue also responded to the accident.

Once freed, the driver was transferred to a stretcher and treated by EMS personnel, who transported the patient to the Juan F. Luis Hospital.

At approximately 5:34 p.m., fire personnel were dispatched to a second motor vehicle accident. Upon arriving to the scene on West Scenic Road, firefighters observed a SUV in the ravine approximately 30 feet from the roadway.

After traveling to the site of the vehicle and assessing the scene, fire personnel and St. Croix Rescue members employed rope rescue techniques to haul the motorist up the sloping terrain to the roadway.

VIPD officers responding to the incident provided additional assistance with the rescue. Once rescue operations were completed, the driver was treated by EMS personnel and transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital.

“It was an eventful day, and I am extremely proud of our personnel’s performance,” said VIFS Director Daryl George. “In St. Croix, firefighters successfully executed rescue techniques taught in recent trainings and worked well with other first responders. To the men and women of the Fire Service, I say thank you and job well done. I also extend special thanks to our emergency response partners from St. Croix Rescue, EMS, and VIPD.”