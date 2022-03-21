Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer Lotion Recalled Due To Possibly Harmful Bacteria

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health warned that Kao USA Inc., the makers of Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer 3 oz and 10 oz products have issued a voluntary recall of these products.

According to Health, the precautionary recall was prompted by the possible presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. However, individuals with health problems such as weakened immune systems could be more susceptible to infections. Consumers are urged to discontinue use of the recalled Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer 3 oz and 10 oz lotion as specified below.

VIDOH said an investigation is ongoing to determine the scope of the issue and the manufacture, Kao USA Inc., is taking voluntary, precautionary measures to proactively notifying consumers as well as to ensure sure all affected product is removed from warehouses and retail store shelves.

The 3 oz. and 10 oz. sizes of Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer are the only lots affected by the recall. These products can be identified by date and UPC codes as follows:

Dates: Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021, could be impacted.

The affected lot codes for the 3 oz size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of 3) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix “ZU”: ZU712851, ZU712911, ZU712861, ZU722851, ZU712871, ZU722881, ZU712881.

The affected lot codes for the 10 oz size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix “ZU”: ZU722741, ZU732791, ZU722771, ZU732801, ZU722781, ZU732811, ZU732781, ZU732821.

People who have one of the products from the recalled lots who would like to receive a free product coupon should contact the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center at 1-(800) 742-8798 or send an email to: consumer@kao.com. The company’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., U.S. ET. Consumers will receive a postage paid label and plastic bag via mail to return the recalled product.

Consumers who experienced adverse events because of using these products should report their experience to the FDA’s Med Watch Program by:

Phone: 888-463-6332

Mail: MedWatch, The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program, US Food and Drug Administration, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, 5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville, MD 20857-0001.

Website: MedWatch http://www.fda.gov/medwatch/ Complete and submit your report online at Reporting Serious Problems to FDA | FDA

Complete the report and send it via regular mail or Fax MedWatch Forms for FDA Safety Reporting | FDA or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a form. The completed form should be returned to the address on the pre-addressed form or faxed back to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-0178.

