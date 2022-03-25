At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

VIFS Arson Unit Investigating Fire Started On Norre Gade Wednesday Night

·
0 1 10 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Four fire engine units and 14 personnel from three of the island’s four fire stations responded to a fire downtown on Wednesday, the Office of the Governor said.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., fire crews on St. Thomas were dispatched to a structure fire at 4B Norre Gade.

In 30 minutes, firefighters extinguished the fire, which occurred in the roof area of a building currently under construction.

The fire remains under investigation by the Arson Investigation and Prevention Unit.

“It was an eventful day, and I am extremely proud of our personnel’s performance,” said VIFS Director Daryl George. “On St. Thomas, firefighters worked well together to quickly extinguish a structure fire and prevent additional damage to the building and others around it.”

Tags:
Previous post

Fire Personnel Rescue Motorists Trapped In Vehicles After 2 Separate Accidents

Next post

8th Grader At Sion Farm Parochial School Wins 49th Annual Territorial Spelling Bee

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. John News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.