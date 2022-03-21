Talk Today On Dietary History, Cultural Food Traditions of Ancestral Native Virgin Islanders

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The DPNR Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums, as part of its V.I. Cultural Month Series, will host a presentation and follow-up discussion on the Dietary History and Cultural Food Traditions of Ancestral Native Virgin Islanders by Gail Shulterbrandt-Rivera, on Wednesday, March 23rd, 5:30 – 7:30pm at the historic Lutheran Chapel in the courtyard at Fort Christian Museum on St. Thomas.

Gail Shulterbrandt-Rivera, L.D., a retired Director of Nutrition, licensed dietitian, historian and author will lead the discussion on how the ancestral Creole native food traditions of St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John were formed due to the historic influence of Africa, Europe, Scandinavia, Taino-Carib and Amerindia.

This presentation will provide an opportunity for the public and visitors to learn of untold local cultural history, traditions, their origin, and other contributing factors and sources. The focus will be on select native Virgin Islands’ dietary food customs.

“The forum will also allow the public and visitors to come together to discover Virgin Islands history that ties us to those countries that once occupied this territory, along with the influence of others,” said Amy Parker DeSorbo, Director of the Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums.

Fort Christian Museum is open from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

For more information, please contact Monica Marin DLAM Chief Territorial Curator at monica.marin@dpnr.vi.gov or DLAM Director Amy Parker DeSorbo at amy.desorbo@dpnr.vi.com