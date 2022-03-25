FDA Investigates Lucky Charms Cereal After Reports of Sickness

SILVER SPRING, Maryland — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms after consumers complained about becoming sick after eating the dry cereal.

The FDA said it received more than 100 complaints this year.

“The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury,” the agency said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

Lucky Charms, which is made by the Minneapolis-based General Mills, said it found no link between the cereal and illness.

“Food safety is our top priority. We take your concerns very seriously. Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms. Please send us a DM so that we can gather additional details,” Lucky Charms tweeted on Monday.

The website iwaspoisoned.com said it received more than 3,000 reports of people becoming sick after eating the cereal. People posting on the website said they experienced nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain.

“Starting in late 2021 Lucky Charms food poisoning reports started to trend on iwaspoisoned.com. Now there are reports of over 3,000 sick and the FDA has initiated an investigation. We recommend anyone who fell ill after eating Lucky Charms, to report it, and to keep left over product for testing. We will communicate procedures for testing to everyone who reports their case,” the website said.

General Mills said Lucky Charms was introduced in 1964. The cereal has multicolored oat pieces shaped like bells, fish, clovers, moon marshmallows and other objects. The cereal’s logo and mascot is a Leprechaun and one of his most popular catchphrases is that Lucky Charms are “magically delicious.”