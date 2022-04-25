At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHealth NewsInternational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Health Department Observes World Immunization Week This Week

·
0 1 1 0
Health Department Observes World Immunization Week This Week

CHRISTIANSTED — The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Health is observing World Immunization Week (WIW) this week.

WIW is a global public health campaign that raises awareness and increases rates of immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases around the world.

It aims to highlight the collective action needed and to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

Tags:
Previous post

Prenatal Ward At Juan F. Luis Hospital Shut Down Due To Cleanliness Concerns Of Staff

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

VI Free Press

VI Free Press

Related Posts

Prenatal Ward At Juan F. Luis Hospital Shut Down Due To Cleanliness Concerns Of Staff
At VIFreepBreaking NewsEnvironmental NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix News

Bryan Mansplains Why Sudden Closing Of Nightclub Prior To Concert Was Needed
At VIFreepBreaking NewsGovernment House NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Health Department Urges All To Mind COVID-19 Safety Protocols Heading Into Carnival
At VIFreepBreaking NewsGovernment House NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Health Department Warns New COVID-19 Cases Are On The Increase And To Take Heed
At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.