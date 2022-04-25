At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHealth NewsInternational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News
Health Department Observes World Immunization Week This Week
CHRISTIANSTED — The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Health is observing World Immunization Week (WIW) this week.
WIW is a global public health campaign that raises awareness and increases rates of immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases around the world.
It aims to highlight the collective action needed and to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.
