‘Intruder’ In Underwear, Wielding Metal Object Startles Whim Resident From Sleep

FREDERIKSTED — A Whim resident told police he was sleeping in his bedroom Thursday when he was awakened by a man in “his underwear with a metal object in his hands.”

Jelani James, 44, was arrested Thursday and charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

An adult male called 911 Emergency Call Center and reported an intruder in his home, according to the VIPD.

HOME INVADER SUSPECT: Jelani James, 44, (right) on Instagram

The victim said that he was sleeping in his bedroom at his Estate Whim home and that “he woke up to find a Black male individual standing over him in his underwear with a metal object in his hands,” police said.

“He stated that he jumped out of his bed and a struggle ensued and he was able to retreat to the bathroom where he called 911 for help,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “He further stated that the intruder was then able to make entry into the bathroom, so he then ran out of the house and left the area in his vehicle, leaving the subject on the roadway.”

Officers in the area were able to locate and detain the subject, who was identified by the victim as the intruder, 44-year-old Jelani James, according to Dratte.

After being arrested and charged, James was booked and transported to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending an advice-of-rights hearing.