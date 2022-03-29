At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Need Your Help To Find Darren Williams Wanted For Rape Of Minor

·
0 0 1 0
Police Need Your Help To Find Darren Williams Wanted For Rape Of Minor
WANTED: Darren Williams, 24, of Smith Bay in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a man in St. Thomas wanted for the rape of an underage girl, authorities said.

Darren Williams, 24, of Smith Bay, is wanted for the second-degree rape of a female minor, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook.

Williams is a Black male who stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police said he is known to frequent the Smith Bay area of St. Thomas.

Police Need Your Help To Find Darren Williams Wanted For Rape Of Minor

Tags:
Previous post

1,000 Households Who Failed To Recertify With SNAP In Danger Of Losing Benefits

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

'Operation Vice Grip' Manages 1 Arrest On St. Thomas For Disturbing The Peace: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas' Abdul Ghaffar Abiff Charged With Rape Of Woman At Housing Project
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Man Wanted In Brutal Pool Cue Stick Attack On Woman At Bar Arrested By Police: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Need To Find 'Armed and Dangerous' Man Wanted For Attack At Veggie Plus Bar
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.