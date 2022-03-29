Police Need Your Help To Find Darren Williams Wanted For Rape Of Minor

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a man in St. Thomas wanted for the rape of an underage girl, authorities said.

Darren Williams, 24, of Smith Bay, is wanted for the second-degree rape of a female minor, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook.

Williams is a Black male who stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police said he is known to frequent the Smith Bay area of St. Thomas.