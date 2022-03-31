1,000 Households Who Failed To Recertify With SNAP In Danger Of Losing Benefits

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez informs the public that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Households who failed to recertify by March 30, 2022, will not receive any benefits on their EBT cards on April 1, 2022.

“DHS is dedicated to providing support to our Virgin Islands families; however, this requires the Head of Household to complete the federal mandatory requirements for you to receive SNAP benefits timely,” Causey-Gomez said.

The federal Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) requires Periodic Reports and recertification of SNAP Households. SNAP Head of Households received notification of their requirement to submit their Recertification Application Packages one month before the month their SNAP eligibility expires.

Over 1,000 Households whose SNAP Eligibility expires in March 2022 did NOT return their Recertification Application Packages to DHS. Additionally, hundreds of Households who returned their applications had missing required support documents and other deficiencies.

DHS has submitted a Waiver Request to FNS to extend the certification of those SNAP Households, who were NOT recertified by the deadline, for an additional thirty (30) days. If FNS approves our Waiver Request by today, March 31, 2022, we will be able to issue April SNAP benefits on the EBT Cards by April 5, 2022.

Because we realize families and individuals will be adversely affected without their SNAP benefits, we have taken the steps to submit the Waiver Request. However, these Households whose SNAP eligibility expired in March must return your complete Recertification Application Packets by or before Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Remember, the Head of Household MUST sign the application and enclose ALL REQUIRED copies of support documents in the envelope.

If you have already submitted your Recertification Application and do not receive your April SNAP benefits on April 1, 2022, you should immediately contact your Caseworker either by phone or email to inquire what additional information or corrections are needed. Failure to take these actions will delay your April SNAP issuance and you will not receive any SNAP benefits for May 2022.

Commissioner Causey-Gomez reminds all SNAP Households who received notification to submit your Recertification Application Packages in April to immediately submit them to your District’s SNAP Office.

You can return your packet or contact the SNAP office in your District by the following options:

St. Croix:

• Drop box located at DHS Mars Hill office

• Mail: DHS, Division of Family Assistance, #4102 Mars Hill, Frederiksted, VI 00840-3376

• E-Mail: certoffice.stx@dhs.vi.gov

• Fax: (340) 772-9591

1303 Hospital Ground • STE 1 • St. Thomas, VI 00802-6722 • (340) 774-0930

3012 Golden Rock • Christiansted, VI 00802 • (340) 718-2980

• Phone: (340) 772-7100 (for inquiries)

St. Thomas/Water Island:

• Drop box located at DHS Hospital Ground office

• Mail: DHS, Division of Family Assistance, #1303 Hospital Ground, Suite 1, St. Thomas VI 00802-6722

• E-Mail: certoffice.stt@dhs.vi.gov

• Fax: (340) 777-5449

• Phone: (340) 774-0930 or (340) 774-2399 (for inquiries)

St. John:

• Drop box located at DHS Multi-Purpose Building, Cruz Bay

• Mail: DHS, Division of Family Assistance, #1303 Hospital Ground, Suite 1, St. Thomas VI 00802-6722

• E-Mail: certoffice.stt@dhs.vi.gov

• Fax: (340) 777-5449

• Phone: (340) 776-6335 or (340) 776-6334 (for inquiries)

