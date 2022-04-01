Police Probing Fatal Fall From Marriott Frenchman’s Cove Hotel Balcony

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man who fell to his death from a hotel balcony on Wednesday night is being investigated by police, authorities said.

Police spokesman Glen Dratte said in a released statement that officers responded to a 911-call around 9:07 p.m. Wednesday “about a male individual falling off a balcony at the Marriott Frenchman’s Cove, Estate Bakkeroe.”

Dratte said that responding officers, upon arrival, met with Emergency Medical Technicians “who provided medical treatment to the male.”

“The male was identified as 24-year-old Reshad F. Hoque, who had succumbed to his injuries. The cause of death is undetermined currently, pending the Medical Examiner’s findings,” Dratte said in the statement.

The incident “is currently being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit,” according to Dratte and he urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext., 5569 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800)-222-8477.