How To Change Your Name On Your Social Security Card

A Social Security number is important because you need it to work, collect Social Security benefits, and receive certain government services. The information on your Social Security card must always be up-to-date and correct.

If you legally change your name or surname(s) because of marriage, divorce, court order, or any other reason, you must tell us right away so you can get a corrected card. You cannot apply to change your name online. To update your Social Security card, you need to:

o Show the required documents, including proof of your identity. These must be original documents (we could not accept photocopies).

Sometimes you may also need to prove your current U.S. citizenship or lawful noncitizen status. See what documents you need at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber/ss5doc.htm. Under the heading, “Type of Card,” select “Corrected” for a list of the documents you need.

o Fill out and print the Application for a Social Security Card at www.socialsecurity.gov/forms/ss-5.pdf.

o Take or mail your application and documents to your local Social Security office. You can use our field office locator at www.socialsecurity.gov/locator For complete instructions, visit our webpage at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber. You can also read the publication Your Social Security Number and Card at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10002.pdf.

Remember, never keep your Social Security card in your wallet or purse. Keep it in a safe place to avoid identity theft.

For more information on Social Security’s benefits and services, please call our Tele-Service Center (1-800-772-1213) Mondays to Fridays 8:00AM-7:00PM or access www.socialsecurity.gov .