Help Police Find Missing Woman Emanda Hartzog On St. Croix: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — The children of 54-year-old Emanda Hartzog of Estate Richmond in St. Croix reported her missing, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Hartzog’s children, parents, and siblings who all reside on the mainland have not been able to contact her, according to the VIPD.

The last time any family member spoke to her was on Thursday May 5, 2022, police said. Her family members reported Hartzog missing to police on Tuesday May 10.

“The family stated that they do not go for more than a week without speaking to her,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

She is described as a black female, with a brown complexion, medium built, 5’5 in height, with a caesarean scar. 

Chief Detective Lt. Naomi Joseph emphasized “Currently the VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau cannot verify the missing woman is the deceased woman found on Midland Road, until we receive the Medical Examiners finding (DNA)results.” 

Chief Detective Lt. Joseph further stated, the body found on Midland Road on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, is being investigated as a homicide. We are asking anyone with information to please call the CIB Tip-line at 340 778 4950, Crime Stoppers VI at 1 800 222 TIPS or 911.  

