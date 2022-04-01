At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Human Services Pauses In-Person Senior ID Services Until June 6

·
0 0 2 0
Human Services Pauses In-Person Senior ID Services Until June 6

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the Division of Senior Citizens Affairs, Information and Referral (I&R) Senior Identification Document (ID) Program is pausing in-person services as of Tuesday, May 24, 2022. DHS will resume in-person Senior ID services on Monday, June 06, 2022, territory-wide.

The Division of Senior Citizens Affairs, to protect health and safety of our staff and senior clients during this time of increased COVID positivity rates, will accept telephone calls to schedule appointments. Seniors are especially vulnerable to the COVID virus, and we prefer to pause services for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Seniors 60 years of age and older qualify to receive a Senior ID Card from the Department of Human Services. Once seniors are given scheduled appointment dates, they will need to bring with them supporting documents to verify age such as a birth certificate, passport or other government issued l valid ID and proof of residency such as a utility bill, property tax statement, or rental lease/deed. DHS
reminds senior citizens that Senior IDs are now free. In line with Governor Bryan’s Senior Citizens Health and Wellness initiative “Live Your Best Life by Aging Your Way,” the fee for the Senior I.D. has been waived, and the I.D. will be valid for a period of five (5) years.

As a reminder these services are by appointment only and for the health and safety of all, COVID prevention and safety protocols must be adhered to. Masks are required when entering the Division of Senior Citizens Affairs and will only be allowed to be removed when taking pictures for the Senior IDs.

Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez encourages all who are eligible for a Senior ID card to make an appointment as the DHS Senior ID cards can be used to obtain valuable discounts in grocery stores, pharmacies, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Lt. Governor’s Property Tax Office, and several other locations throughout the territory.

For more information about the Senior ID Program or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Department of Human Services at the following phone numbers:
• St. Croix – (340) 772-7148 – Division of Senior Citizens Affairs, 1401 Mars Hill Frederiksted, St. Croix
• St. Thomas (340) 774-0930 ex.t 4018 – Division of Senior Citizens Affairs, 1303 Hospital Ground, STE 1 St. Thomas
• St. John (340) 776-6334 – St. John DHS Multipurpose Center, Cruz Bay, St. John
For general information, please visit the Department of Human Services website, www.dhs.gov.vi or on Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/usvidhs).
The Department of Human Services (VIDHS) exists to provide social services to members in our community with diverse needs.
In times of national uncertainty and hardship we act as a safety-net and exist to inspire hope and empower change through nonjudgmental, quality delivery of needed services and resources. Please visit the Department of Human Services website,
www.dhs.gov.vi for more information

Tags:
Previous post

Bryan Meets with Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team About Path Forward

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

Human Services Says SNAP-Medicaid Eligibility Office Closing On St. Croix
At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Human Services Says SNAP-Medicaid Eligibility Office Closing On St. Croix
At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Croix News

Human Services Employee Distributed Medicaid Funds To Friends, Family Outside The USA
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsHealth NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

DHS Announces Release Of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEducation NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.