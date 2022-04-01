Human Services Pauses In-Person Senior ID Services Until June 6

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the Division of Senior Citizens Affairs, Information and Referral (I&R) Senior Identification Document (ID) Program is pausing in-person services as of Tuesday, May 24, 2022. DHS will resume in-person Senior ID services on Monday, June 06, 2022, territory-wide.

The Division of Senior Citizens Affairs, to protect health and safety of our staff and senior clients during this time of increased COVID positivity rates, will accept telephone calls to schedule appointments. Seniors are especially vulnerable to the COVID virus, and we prefer to pause services for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Seniors 60 years of age and older qualify to receive a Senior ID Card from the Department of Human Services. Once seniors are given scheduled appointment dates, they will need to bring with them supporting documents to verify age such as a birth certificate, passport or other government issued l valid ID and proof of residency such as a utility bill, property tax statement, or rental lease/deed. DHS

reminds senior citizens that Senior IDs are now free. In line with Governor Bryan’s Senior Citizens Health and Wellness initiative “Live Your Best Life by Aging Your Way,” the fee for the Senior I.D. has been waived, and the I.D. will be valid for a period of five (5) years.

As a reminder these services are by appointment only and for the health and safety of all, COVID prevention and safety protocols must be adhered to. Masks are required when entering the Division of Senior Citizens Affairs and will only be allowed to be removed when taking pictures for the Senior IDs.

Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez encourages all who are eligible for a Senior ID card to make an appointment as the DHS Senior ID cards can be used to obtain valuable discounts in grocery stores, pharmacies, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Lt. Governor’s Property Tax Office, and several other locations throughout the territory.

For more information about the Senior ID Program or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Department of Human Services at the following phone numbers:

• St. Croix – (340) 772-7148 – Division of Senior Citizens Affairs, 1401 Mars Hill Frederiksted, St. Croix

• St. Thomas (340) 774-0930 ex.t 4018 – Division of Senior Citizens Affairs, 1303 Hospital Ground, STE 1 St. Thomas

• St. John (340) 776-6334 – St. John DHS Multipurpose Center, Cruz Bay, St. John

For general information, please visit the Department of Human Services website, www.dhs.gov.vi or on Facebook

(https://www.facebook.com/usvidhs).

The Department of Human Services (VIDHS) exists to provide social services to members in our community with diverse needs.

In times of national uncertainty and hardship we act as a safety-net and exist to inspire hope and empower change through nonjudgmental, quality delivery of needed services and resources. Please visit the Department of Human Services website,

www.dhs.gov.vi for more information