Bartender Arrested At Limetree Restaurant In Connection To January Rape: VIPD 

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A bartender was arrested at the St. Thomas restaurant where he works in connection to a rape that took place near Limetree in January, authorities said.

Kishan Mootooveran, 28, was arrested at 8:00 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact, third-degree sexual contact, third-degree assault, simple assault and kidnapping, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A CIB detective traveled to Lanai Restaurant in Limetree, St. Thomas in reference to serving an arrest warrant on Thursday night, according to the VIPD.

“The warrant was pertaining to an incident where Kishan Mootooveran sexually assaulted a female on January 27, 2022, in the Limetree area,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The arrest warrant was served on Kishan Mootooveran, a bartender at the Lanai Restaurant, about 8:00 p.m., according to Dratte.

Mootooveran was issued a copy of the warrant and taken into custody, police said.

Bail for Mootooveran was set at $200,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective S. Rhymer at the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.