At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Colorado Fugitive Once Wanted For Extortion Detained At St. Thomas Airport By Feds 

·
0 1 4 0
Colorado Fugitive Once Wanted For Extortion Detained At St. Thomas Airport By Feds 
IN CUSTODY: Brett Kimmelman, 39, of Trinidad, Colorado.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Colorado man accused of extortion was detained by federal agents after he landed at Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas on Thursday night, authorities said.

Brett Kimelman of Trinidad, Colorado was taken into custody at 6:53 p.m. Thursday by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau after an investigation revealed that Kimelman was wanted out of the state of Colorado for leaving a halfway house/parole program without permission.  

Kimelman, 50, was arrested, booked, and processed, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. No bail was set because the state of Colorado is requesting extradition.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Kimelman was remanded to the Bureau of corrections pending extradition proceedings. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at the St. Thomas airport noticed that Kimmelman was wanted by the state of Colorado and detained him for the VIPD.

In January 2020, Kimelman was arrested on a charge of criminal extortion, a class four felony, and theft, a class 3 misdemeanor, according to All Things 81082. At that time, he was held a the Las Animas County Jail in Colorado on a $15K cash or surety bond.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ex. 5576/5572. They can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers VI., the Chiefs office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506

Tags:
Previous post

Florida Man Who Beat Woman In St. Thomas Hotel Room Found Guilty Of Assault

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

Woman Trying To Grab Quick Fast Food Breakfast Gets Gold Chain Snatched Instead
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Economic Crimes Unit Arrests Woman For Stealing Co-Worker's Paychecks
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Police Were Waiting For Attempted Murder Suspect Near His Home After BOLO Issued
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Help Police Catch 3 Armed Robbers Who Hit Taste Of Margarita's On Saturday Night
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.