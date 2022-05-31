Man Wanted In Florida Taken Into CIB Custody

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Faustin Henry Romero was taken into custody Monday by the Criminal Investigation Bureau after investigation revealed that Romero was wanted by of the State of Florida for a Probation Violation in Osceola County, Florida.

Faustin Henry Romero, 37-years-old, was arrested and processed. Romero was taken to the Bureau of Corrections, pending the extradition process and procedures, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ex. 5576/5572. You can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers VI.