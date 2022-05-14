At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Pennsylvania Fugitive Detained at Cyril E. King Airport: VIPD

Pennsylvania Fugitive Detained at Cyril E. King Airport: VIPD
CHARGED: Craig Vanausdal of Pennsylvania.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE -On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Virgin Islands Police Department received a call at 5:41p.m., from Customs and Border Patrol regarding a fugitive that entered the territory through Cyril E. King airport.

Detectives traveled to the airport and contacted CBP agents and were presented with a warrant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for Craig Vanausdal.

Detectives then placed 39-year-old Craig Vanausdal into custody. Vanausdal was booked, processed, and remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending extradition.

